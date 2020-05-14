Governor Andrew Cuomo Jokes Brother Chris Cuomo "Takes Advantage" of Him During Interviews

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 14, 2020 6:50 AM

Andrew Cuomo

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo has been making headlines over the past few weeks—not only for his leadership in his state's battle against the coronavirus pandemic but also for his friendly banter with his brother Chris Cuomo.

Seth Meyers asked the governor about the sibling rivalry during Wednesday's episode of Late Night. The host wanted to know if the televised teasing was a "true reflection" of the duo's relationship or if they were "playing it up a little bit in regard to the busting of the chops for the cameras." 

"No, we're playing it down," Governor Cuomo said. "It's tempered. It's the nice version. It's the 'I'm biting my tongue' version because he takes advantage of me in that situation. He has a certain amount of license. He can say what he wants to say. I have to be gubernatorial and respectful. So, he uses it."

He also suggested he had a certain responsibility as the older brother to keep the CNN star in line.

"Look, I'm the older brother. You know, as an older brother, it's our familial and biological duty to assert dominance over the younger brother to keep them humble, keep them in their place, to assert intellectual dominance, physical dominance, athletic dominance, all of which happen to be true between me and my brother," he said. "It's not just an age thing. I am superior in so many ways, and he has to remain humble. And I'm dedicated to that proposition—out of love for him, Seth."

In addition to talking about the family members' joking jabs, the governor shared his thoughts on corporate bailouts.

Watch the video to see his interview.

