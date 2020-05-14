Rihanna Jokes She "Lost" Her New Album as Fans Plead for New Music

Rihanna's fans definitely have a new album on the brain. 

It's been more than four years since the nine-time Grammy winner dropped her last album, Anti. Since then, she's built a fashion and beauty empire, but to the dismay of fans, the flow of new tunes dried up. While the star did join N.E.R.D and PartyNextDoor on singles in 2017 and just this March, Rihanna's devoted fans, known as The Navy, have been basically begging for another album from the songstress. 

The star has obviously heard the cries loud and clear and now seems to be having fun with her answers. Over on Instagram on Wednesday, she publicized her latest drop of Fenty sunglasses, but some fans were again focused on the music. 

"WHERES THE ALBUM," one follower commented, which has since amassed more than 3,000 likes. RiRi's reply? "I lost it."

The conversation didn't stop there. When someone else commented, "DON'T DROP DAT ALBUM," the star responded, "Navy this who to blame right here look."

Needless to say, Rihanna is taking a playful approach to the cries for new music. However, behind the scenes, she is working on it. 

"I can't say when I'm going to drop," the megawatt star recently told British Vogue. "But, I am very aggressively working on music."

If it's any comfort to her fans, even Ariana Grande has joined in the chorus of pleas. 

After acknowledging Rihanna's work for coronavirus relief, she admitted she wants new music, too. 

"I think it's time. I need it. You know what I mean?" she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "Sorry. She's going to hate me for saying that, but I want it so bad. I get it. I appreciate it."

She continued, "Can you just post it and then just leave and then go back to work? And I'm buying the undies. I'm buying the makeup. I'm streaming ANTI. I'm streaming Unapologetic. I'm streaming Loud. Every day, I really am."

"I'm so angry because I hate when people say this to me," Grande acknowledged, "but now that I'm saying it to her, it's fine."

