Stock Up on Tissues, Queer Eye Season 5 Is Coming June 5

Want to start your summer off with a good cry? Netflix is here to help. The fifth season of Queer Eye is dropping on Friday, June 5 with 10 new episodes filmed in the Philadelphia area.

The Fab Five on the fifth for the fifth season. Can you believe?

Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France travel to the birthplace of the nation "to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes." The Emmy-winning series is the shot in the arm during these unsettling times.