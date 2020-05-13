Survivor: Winners at War Names a Winner

When Survivor ends a season of all winners, it better be good. And tonight really was.

Though we can't say we were personally rooting for Tony Vlachos, we will not deny the fact that he played a game worthy of a win, even if it's mainly because every single other person besides Natalie wasn't paying enough attention to realize he needed to be voted out long ago. Instead, he made it out of the season without any votes against him and with his spy tree intact, so yes, Tony deserved the win. But we can still be just a little grumpy about it, because how cool would it have been to see Natalie win after all that work she did?

First thing in tonight's finale, Natalie fought her way back into the game thanks to multiple advantages and just the fact that somehow, even on barely any food, she's still ridiculously strong. She then quickly went to work, trying to convince the other players that Tony would absolutely win the jury's votes if he made it to the end.