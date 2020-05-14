Julianne Hough Reads Your Comments On Her "Strange" Workouts: Here's What She Has to Say

Celebs, they're just like us... and they read their social media comments!

Case in point: Julianne Hough recently shared that she sees your messages, especially the ones that pertain to her KINRGY workouts.

Back in January, the Dancing With the Stars alum made headlines when she shared a video of her energy-healing sessions that took place in Davos, Switzerland.

John Amaral—who is an energy practitioner—conducted the session that day and has continued to work with Hough.

Ever since the video spread like wildfire, the 31-year-old star has owned it and put more KINERGY workouts on social media. And naturally, she reads all the comments that come her way over the sessions.

"Trust me, I got all the comments," she tells Women's Health magazine about her viral video from January. "Everything that's energy moves in a wave."

"I'm a deep-ass person," she continues, adding that one of her main goals is to highlight these kind of non-traditional practices.