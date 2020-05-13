Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover Has Bachelor Nation Divided

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 13, 2020 7:17 PM
Does Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's latest makeover get your final rose?
Weeks after The Bachelor star and wife Lauren Burnham unveiled their pastel-hued hair, Arie is giving platinum blonde a shot. On Wednesday night, he took to Instagram with a snapshot of the makeover.
"It's a vibe," Arie captioned the post.
The night before, per the reality TV personality's Instagram Stories, Lauren was hard at work perfecting the shade, which unfortunately turned out a bit more orange than she intended. "I'm dyeing it dark tomorrow," she told her hubby in one video. "I'm sorry."
But thanks to a little toner, Arie was able to achieve the icy vibe! As with any transformation, though, Arie's fans were divided.
"Original color is much better," one Instagram commenter wrote. "You're such a good sport letting your wife cut & dye your hair. You're a brave man."
Another added, "Why is everyone hating it? I love it," as another told 38-year-old Arie he now looks like "you are in your late 20's." Others admitted to missing his usual salt and pepper-inspired look, but all agreed that Arie is practically unrecognizable as a blonde.
To see more at-home hair transformations from your favorite celebs, check out the gallery below.
Chris Pratt/Instagram
With the help of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the Parks and Recreation alum got a "damn good" haircut as the parents-to-be continue to practice social distancing.
The Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle. "Rose all day," she captioned her video.
The Deadpool star is growing out his hair. And because his wife, Blake Lively, trolled him about his new hairstyle... he made fun of her right back.
The Jersey Shore alum makes fans lose their minds over his "quarantine beard."
"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.
The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.
Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.
"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram.
The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.
The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.
The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.
"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.
Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.
"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"
In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.
"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.
A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!
