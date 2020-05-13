Why It's so Much Easier to Get Your Fruits and Vegetables in With Daily Harvest

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., May. 13, 2020 4:40 PM
When it comes to getting in our recommended amount of fruits and vegetables, there's one glaring issue: the time it takes to do all of that peeling and chopping. Does anybody working a nine to five really have time for that? Plus, when living alone, it's all too easy to chop up too much, wasting food in the end.
Organic and vegan food delivery service Daily Harvest eliminates all of these issues entirely by sending however many frozen smoothie mixes, soup bases and more that you want to your doorstep each week (pick from nine, 12 or 24), with every fruit and veggie already pre-chopped. It's flexible: You can skip a week or change what's delivered to you. It takes less time than cooking from meal delivery kits, where you have to chop and mix each ingredient yourself, but you're not receiving a frozen dish either for the most part. With the smoothies, for example, you just need to add in your favorite liquid, whether that's a juice or coconut water, and then blend it all up. For the soups, just add in water or broth. It's all super quick but still tastes freshly made.
Daily Harvest also offers the unique opportunity to try ingredients that you never have before, or food combinations that you would have never thought of on your own. You can't taste cauliflower at all when it's blended into a fruit smoothie, for example. And ingredients like chaga, reishi, chlorella and black garlic that you've never picked up at the grocery store before don't taste half bad.
Each Daily Harvest food item ranges from $5.99 to $8.99, and there are 65 options available so that you never get bored. Is Daily Harvest more expensive than a trip to the grocery store? Sure. But you're paying for convenience. Also, if you're feeling guilty about the individual packaging, know that all containers are compostable and recyclable.
So below, leave your comfort zone and try out our six favorite dishes from Daily Harvest. Best of all, Daily Harvest has gifted E! readers $25 off their first box using the coupon code ENEWS25.
No, you can't taste the cauliflower in this fruit smoothie. We blended in fresh orange juice to amp up the fruity flavor.
This unique mix of ingredients tastes exactly like a chocolate milkshake. You can prepare it either iced or hot, and no, you can't taste the chaga and reishi mushrooms in it at all.
This smoothie truly is reminiscent of mint chip ice cream. The cashews and cacao within give it a rich flavor that's still perfectly healthy.
To prep this soup, simply add in water or broth and then blend it all up. Next, pop the mixture on the stove where it's cooked within minutes. It tastes so much fresher than canned soup, with not much more prep work put in.
We're hesitant about green smoothies chock-full of vegetables, and the avocado in this one seemed especially alarming, but actually it gives an amazing creamy flavor that we never knew we needed. Mixing in fresh orange juice helps bring some sweetness to this vegetable-heavy smoothie.
Pizza without the cheese may seem unsatisfying, but you don't even miss it on the Daily Harvest flatbreads. They're not trying to replicate the taste of pizza, after all. Instead, they're their own dish with a vegetable crust and (you guessed it) more veggies on top. We're partial to the tomato and crimini mushroom variety with a cauliflower crust. These take no prep work—simply pop them in the oven or toaster oven.
