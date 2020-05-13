YouTubers Kristin and Marcus Johns Involved in Near-Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident

Marcus Johns / Instagram

YouTube star Marcus Johns says it was "nothing short of a miracle" that he and wife Kristin Johns survived an alleged hit-and-run.

In separate videos posted from their hospital beds on Tuesday night, the couple said they each underwent surgery after being hit by a car while riding bikes.

Speaking through tears, Kristin, 25, said in the Instagram video, "Last night Marcus and I were in a horrible bicycle accident. A man going extremely fast hit us head on and he fled the scene. My femur is snapped in half and I had surgery this morning. Marcus' lower leg is broken. I just have to tell you guys that Jesus saved our lives and there's no question about that. This is an extremely traumatic experience, but I just wanted to keep you guys updated."

Noting that "nothing is official," Marcus said they believe the person driving the vehicle hit them on purpose to distract authorities from an apparent burglary.