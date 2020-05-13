Dancing With the Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Her First Child

by Pamela Avila | Wed., May. 13, 2020 2:57 PM

Lindsay Arnold Cusick, Sam Cusick

Lindsay Arnold Cusick / Instagram

Baby on board!

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her first child with her husband Sam Cusick

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old announced the amazing baby news via Instagram. "Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already," Arnold wrote on social media, alongside a picture of the two holding a picture of their baby's sonogram from an ultrasound. 

According to the couple, the mother-to-be will be welcoming her little bundle of joy in November of this year. 

On Tuesday night, before the big event, Arnold hinted that she'd be sharing something special with her followers on Instagram. 

"Exciting news coming tomorrow," she wrote on her Instagram Story, before sharing a video of her husband. "This guy can barely contain his excitement hahahahaha sleepy Sam." 

Following their announcement, the couple was showered with love and congratulatory messages. 

Former DWTS champion Valentin Chmerkovskiy commented, "...and finally the world knows. Love you and Sam so much so excited and proud of the both of you. You will be an exceptional mother, and you both will be amazing parents. Health and Love to you guys." 

Brittany Cherry wrote, "AHHH! CAN'T WAIT! You two are going to make the BEST parents. Auntie cherry is readyyyyyy."

DWTS pro Brandon Armstrong commented, "Let's GOOOOO! Uncle B is ready." 

Maksim Chmerkovskiycommented on the couple's announcement, "Sooooooo excited for this child!!!! Congratulations beautiful! You and Sam are going to make amazing parents." 

Daniella Pashkova also wrote, "You are going to be the most amazing mommy. Love you Linds and congrats." 

Arnold married her longtime boyfriend and high school sweetheart Cusick back in 2015. 

