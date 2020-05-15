What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for May 16-17

Looks like we're getting an epic NBA playoff run after all.

OK, not really, but one of TV's biggest series of the year, The Last Dance, is more than helping to fill the basketball-shaped hole in our hearts that was left when the NBA, and every other major sports organization, postponed their seasons amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fortunately, Michael Jordan & Co. were ready to answer the call, providing five weekends' worth of gripping drama. But the final installments of The Last Dance aren't the only thing worth watching this weekend, May 16-17, as Netflix is dropping your next crime drama fix and Elle Fanning is taking on a regal role in her new satirical period piece.

Plus, we're feeling all nostalgic this week, thanks to the anniversary of one of the most underrated dance movies of all-time, so why not break out your pointe shoes and dance along like no on is watching while you watch it?