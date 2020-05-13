Carissa Culiner's Newborn Daughter Zoey Makes Her Daily Pop Debut!

by Allison Crist | Wed., May. 13, 2020 11:15 AM
A darling debut!
Carissa Culiner stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on Wednesday afternoon and she had a special surprise for E! peers Erin Lim and Morgan Stewart: her newborn daughter, Zoey Grace Culiner!
Carissa gave birth to Zoey—her second child with husband Shanon Culiner—on April 28 in Los Angeles. Until today, the couple had only shared a couple of photos of Zoey; however, the adorable newborn was on full display as Carissa video conferenced with the E! ladies from home.
She also revealed more about the actual birth process! Carissa had previously mentioned that she used a method Kourtney Kardashian has discussed, where a mom actually pulls her child out during labor.
"So this was always kind of my dream," Carissa said on Daily Pop. "Ever since I heard about the idea, and the doctor said, 'Okay, if it works out, I'll let you do it. But no promises, 'cause anything could happen.' I said, 'Okay!' I won't get my hopes up or anything.'"
As it turns out, Carissa was able to go through with the method!
"And so, basically what happened was, [the doctor] pulled her half-way out to where her arms were out," Carissa explained. "And then she said, 'Okay, Carissa, if you're ready, reach down.' So I literally put my hands down and reached under her arms and pulled her out. And she was just like right there!"
Thankfully, Carissa said everything went "so smoothly."
"It was such a blessing," she told Erin and Morgan, adding that the experience made her feel like Superwoman. "Like, I just pulled a baby out!"
Things have been great with Zoey at home, too.
"I'm doing okay, but its only two weeks in, so there's a lot more challenges still to come my way. She's overall been a really good baby, you guys. I've been really blessed," Carissa said. "She definitely does all the baby things—cries, eats a lot, pees and poops a lot—it's just not that bad. I don't know. She sleeps a lot which I'm not used to because Chase wasn't like that at all as a baby. He was much more challenging. So she's been super sweet, super chill! I'm lucky."
Chase himself has been adapting to becoming a big brother pretty well, Carissa added.
"Every once in a while he'll walk up and give her a kiss and he'll hold her hand. Or if I'm burping her, he'll wanna help. And it's the cutest, sweetest thing," Carissa explained. "But then also if she's crying, sometimes he'll be like, 'Me first!' and fake cry until I come and grab him. So he's definitely shown signs of jealousy, and it really breaks my heart. But he's totally fine!"
Watch the entire Daily Pop interview in the above clip.
