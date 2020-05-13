Why Tyler Cameron Isn't Ruling Out a Hannah Brown Romance in the Future

by Amanda Williams & Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 13, 2020 10:06 AM
Tyler Cameron isn't ready to close the door on his ex.
Throughout quarantine, pop culture fans have been following The Bachelorette star and Hannah Brown's chemistry on and off social media very closely.
And although Tyler previously shared on Instagram Live that he is currently "not dating anybody," that doesn't mean a future with Hannah is off the table.
"She's someone who's a dear friend of mine. I'm very grateful that we can have a friendship now. And that's that, you know, but, you know, everyone just makes a big deal out of everything and that's just how it's going to be," Tyler shared with E! News exclusively. "But, I'm very grateful to have her as a friend."
He continued, "I'd say we're friends right now. I'm not in a place where I'm ready to date anybody. So, once I get to that place, maybe one day, but right now I'm just grateful that we can be friends."
For now, Tyler is gearing up for his new show on Quibi titled Barkitecture. Set to debut May 11, each episode will feature Tyler and co-host Delia Kenzas working with famous pet owners to build fully customized dog houses that redefine sitting in the lap of luxury.
Joel McHale, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards and Teyana Taylor are just some of the lucky animal lovers who will receive crazy dog houses for their four-legged friends.
"I have a pretty decent eye," Tyler confessed to us. "We brought in Delia. Delia is fantastic. She's creative. She has an incredible eye. She was able to help create a lot of the design and we just had a blast. We were able to work off each other really well. It was great!"
And while Tyler may have enjoyed working with animals in his latest venture, some fans can't help but wonder if the reality TV star would be open to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.
"I said I wouldn't do it because right now I'm not in a place to do any kind of show like that. There are other things I want to focus on here, like myself. I want to work on my construction company that I've been trying to keep on," Tyler shared with us. "I hope I get some projects under my belt and once I get that run in and I can step away from it comfortably, then maybe down the road. But right now, there are those goals and things I want to accomplish before I get into that role."
Watch Tyler on Barkitecture premiering on the mobile-only streaming service Quibi May 11.
