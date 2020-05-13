Blake Shelton Jokes He's "Completely Naked From the Waist Down" While Filming The Voice at Home

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Carson Daly held a virtual press conference on Tuesday and discussed what it's been like to film The Voice from their homes.

At one point, an E! News reporter asked the coaches if their loved ones had sat in on a show to help fill the void of a live audience.

"For me personally, when we go live, I am completely naked from the waist down," the 43-year-old country crooner quipped. "There's nothing on. So, we don't have any kids or any family members [there]…I feel more comfortable; I feel more free that way."

When asked if there had been any "close calls on camera," Shelton kept the joke going.

"I sneezed at one point and there was some floppage," the "Honey Bee" artist said, "but it didn't make it onto the camera."

Daly then assured viewers "it wouldn't" make it on TV. Even Clarkson poked fun at Shelton's reply.

"Hopefully everybody at home has some binoculars," she said.