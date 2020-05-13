You Can Do These Celeb-Beloved Workout Routines From Your Living Room: Here’s How

Let's face it: Stars aren't all that much like the rest of us.
They have fancier clothes, larger car collections and are more likely to fly private and be friends with Oprah Winfrey. And, unless your home has actual wings to it, your stay-at-home situation probably doesn't look all too much like, say, Chrissy Teigen's.
But there is at least one way you can quarantine like a celeb.
With gyms closed nationwide and personal trainers keeping a safe distance, stars have had to get just as creative with their workout sessions as the rest of us.
Ashley Graham put pro Kira Stokes on Facetime so she could log a lower body workout from her mom's place in Nebraska. Molly Sims is doing weighted lunges with champagne bottles and squats with her three kids as barbells. And Tracee Ellis Ross is just continuing to be fabulous.
The good news: now that everyone from personal trainers to the top instructors at Hollywood's fave boutique studios are taking their expertise virtual anyone with a solid internet connection has access to the exercises stars rely on to stay sculpted. Want to try Selena Gomez's go-to toning moves? No prob. Curious about how Blake Lively is put through her paces? Check it out.
We're marking Wellness Wednesday by rounding up enough beloved celeb workouts options to keep you busy through the rest of this social distancing season and beyond—and you can try most of them for free. So scan through our list below, sign online and sweat it out.