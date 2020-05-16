How Taylor Swift's Love Story With Joe Alwyn Reached Its Happily Ever After

Her words were a rare insight into a romance with her Lover.

Because as happy as they may be, the 30-year-old is done putting on a show with her personal life. In her twenties, as she explored couplings with the likes of Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal or Joe Jonas, which is absolutely what most anyone would do if they were young, famous and in demand, she was labeled boy crazy, a serial dater.

Then, when she spent time on her own, the script was flipped, the singer painted as someone so unlucky in love she couldn't make a relationship stick. Never mind that neither extreme were true. However cliché, the speculation was grating.

"I feel like watching my dating life has become a bit of a national pastime, and I'm just not comfortable providing that kind of entertainment anymore," she told Rolling Stone in 2014. "I don't like giving comedians the opportunity to make jokes about me at awards shows. I don't like it when headlines read 'Careful, Bro, She'll Write a Song About You,' because it trivializes my work. And most of all, I don't like how all these factors add up to build the pressure so high in a new relationship that it gets snuffed out before it even has a chance to start."