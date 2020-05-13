Jennifer Lopez's 12-Year-Old Daughter Emme Muñiz Is Publishing Her First Picture Book

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 13, 2020 8:24 AM
Congratulations are in order for Emme Muñiz!
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's 12-year-old daughter is about to have her very first picture book published. That's right! The book, titled Lord Help Me, will be released in English and Spanish on Sept. 29, 2020. The publisher, Crown Books for Young Readers, announced the news on Wednesday.
According to the press release, the book was inspired by Muñiz's personal experiences with prayer. After learning about endangered and threatened wildlife in school, the young lady prayed to God for help.
"In school, I learned about sloths and how they're facing extinction so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers," Muñiz, whose passion for prayer reportedly started when she was 5 years old, said via the release. "I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort."
Per the press release, the book "walks readers through ordinary moments when Emme asks God for help—some small like waking up for school or getting along with a sibling and others big, like helping to save the planet and all its creatures."
The book, which features illustrations from Brenda Figureroa, is described in the release as "an inspirational story that shares the everyday power of mindfulness through prayer."
This project has been in the works for years. Back in 2018, Lopez posted a few photos of her little one at her first meeting with a book publisher.
It's certainly been an exciting time for the young star. In addition to working on her book, Muñiz has performed alongside her two-time Grammy nominated mother. She even joined the singer on the big stage for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Lopez and Anthony, who split in 2011 and officially divorced in 2014, are also the proud parents to a 12-year-old son named Max Muñiz.
