Nina Dobrev Debuts Her New Purple Hair—With a Side of Split Ends

Nina Dobrev's got a newly colored 'do. 

With social distancing still in effect amid the coronavirus pandemic, stars are getting antsy when it comes to their hair. With hair salons temporarily shuttered, some have let their natural texture grow while others have buzzed their mane completely off. Then, there are the brave ones who have used this time in isolation to try out a new hair color.

In lieu of her signature blond tresses, Hilary Duff is now rocking new blue-green locks. Meanwhile, Sarah Michelle Gellar has opted for a bubblegum pink look. 

"Well because we're still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children," the star quipped in a video on social media. "Quaran-color."

Now, Nina Dobrev has joined the club, albeit on the other end of the color spectrum with a brand new purple tint to her dark tresses.  

"I joined the #QuaranTINTcrew with PURPLE hair!... kinda," she caption a photo of the unveiled 'do. "If you squint really hard you can sorta see it." 

And, much like the rest of us, Dobrev poked fun at the fact her hair hasn't been cut in awhile. 

"The split ends are looking fly AF too, if you ask me...," she quipped. 

If you're still on the fence about trying out some quartan-color, keep scrolling for more celebrity at-home hair transformations to inspire you.

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt/Instagram

Chris Pratt

With the help of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the Parks and Recreation alum got a "damn good" haircut as the parents-to-be continue to practice social distancing. 

Chris Lane

Instagram

Chris Lane

The country singer participated in Schick Hydro's #ShaveFromHome challenge to help raise money for out-of-work barbers during COVID-19. With the help from his Schick Hydro5 Sense Hydrate and Schick Hydro Groomer, Chris showed off his transformation on Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Pink Hair

Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle. "Rose all day," she captioned her video. 

Ryan Reynolds, Ponytail

Instagram

Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star is growing out his hair. And because his wife, Blake Lively, trolled him about his new hairstyle... he made fun of her right back.

Pauly D.

Twitter

Pauly D

The Jersey Shore alum makes fans lose their minds over his "quarantine beard."

Chris Noth

Instagram

Chris Noth

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.

Carson Daly, Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Carson Daly

The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.

Armie Hammer, Transformation, Hair, Instagram

Instagram

Armie Hammer

Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk, At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk

"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram

Hilary Duff, At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.  

Casey Cott, Corey Cott, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Casey Cott

The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.

Rosalia, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Rosalia

The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.

Ariana Grande, At-Home Hair Transformations

Twitter

Ariana Grande

"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.

Blake Shelton, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Twitter

Blake Shelton

Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt

"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham

In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.

Tamera Mowry, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Tamera Mowry-Housley

"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.

Maluma, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Maluma

A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!

