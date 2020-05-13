Anne Hathaway Reveals This Iconic Princess Diaries Moment Wasn't in the Script

Anne Hathaway is spilling secrets about The Princess Diaries!

On Tuesday night, the Oscar winner took part in honoring beloved director Garry Marshall, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 81. In a bonus clip from ABC's special, The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall, Hathaway recalled working with Marshall on The Princess Diaries, and how one fan favorite scene in the 2001 movie wasn't actually in the script.

"One of the things that I love about Garry is that he was never afraid of the spontaneous moment," Hathaway shared. "If it was good, it was in the movie. He didn't care where it came from, he didn't care what happened."

Hathaway went on to discuss one scene in the film where her character, Mia Thermopolis, is talking on the bleachers with her BFF, Lilly Moscovitz (Heather Matarazzo). In the movie, we see Hathaway fall on the bleachers, which fans assumed was written in the script. However, it turns out, Hathaway accidentally fell IRL, and the moment made it into the movie.