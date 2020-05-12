YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Apologizes for Racist Remarks and "Stupid Mistakes" in New Video

Colleen Ballinger is having an "honest conversation" with her followers about her past "stupid mistakes."

In a video titled "Addressing Everything," the YouTuber, more commonly known as "Miranda Sings," apologizes for a 14-year-old video in which she and her sister pretend to be Latinx women.

She starts off by admitting that the characters she and her then-teenage sister played were "completely based in racial stereotypes."

"It is not funny, and it is completely hurtful. I am so ashamed and embarrassed that I ever thought this was okay," she says. "I was a sheltered teenager who was stupid and ignorant and clearly extremely culturally insensitive." Ballinger adds that years later she and her sister realized that what they did was not right and decided to delete the video, because they didn't want anyone to be "hurt" by it.

Colleen insists that they didn't do it to avoid controversy, as some alleged.