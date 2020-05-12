Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Return to L.A. and Reunite With His Family

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan  are literally riding off into the sunset.

Since the beginning of the quarantine, Pilot Pete and his new girlfriend have been stuck to each other like glue. They've done countless TikToks together, lip-synced and surprised students together, but now they're taking things up a notch. On Tuesday, the duo was spotted riding a tandem bike together in the streets of Los Angeles, where Pete typically lives his parents.

A source tells E! News that Pete and Kelly have been staying with Barb and Peter Sr. for a "few days" now, something that is a delight to all of the Webers. "Peter's family has always adored Kelley and his mom was rooting for her from the start of his Bachelor journey. They are happy he is finally with Kelley and have fully welcomed her into the family," the source reveals. 

The insider adds, "Barbara is obsessed with Kelley and they have a great relationship."

Though the couple has confirmed they're dating, the insider says they're still "trying to be low-key" about their relationship. 

And despite the stay at home order, Peter and Kelley are doing their best to keep the romance alive. Whether it's through "outdoor dates" or "movie nights" at home, the pilot and lawyer are making the most of their first days as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Being home also has its perks, as Peter is able to return the hospitality she extended when he stayed with her at her Chicago apartment. The source shares, "They like being outdoors and Peter is enjoying showing Kelley around his favorite LA spots and going for long drives to get out of the house."

A source previously said that when Peter visited the lawyer in Chicago he had "an idea that things would play out like this." It's safe to say Pete got his wish!

