Coupled Up: Why Mike Shouhed Wants to "Spend the Rest of My Life" With Paulina Ben-Cohen

Mike Shouhed isn't one to take it easy.

Whether investing in properties, expanding his businesses, maintaining his friendships and staying in touch with family, the Shahs of Sunset star is used to going a mile a minute.

But with Los Angeles under stay-at-home orders and much of the country practicing social distancing, Mike and his girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen have been able to slow things down while growing together as a couple.

"I've spent the majority of my life saying one day when I have time, I'll do fill in the blank and I've got a laundry list of things that I've wanted to do when I have time," Mike shared with E! News exclusively as part of our Coupled Up series. "Now that I have time, I'm finally getting to that laundry list and using it to my advantage because I could either complain or I can make a difference in my life and I chose to do something positive and do something different and pass the time properly."

That free time now consists of everything from cooking and mixing drinks with Paulina to quality time with his leading lady's two growing kids.