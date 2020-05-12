Brie & Nikki Bella Talk Pregnancy, Losing Sleep Over New Book & More on Daily Pop

Staying busy while staying inside!
The Bella Twins haven't quite found the time to be bored while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and not just because they live right next door to each other—both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are now in the third trimester of their pregnancies!
"Mine's either wrestling me inside or doing the cha-cha," Nikki told E!'s Erin Lim and Scott Tweedie on Daily Pop during an exclusive interview Tuesday. "So I'm trying to figure out what I'm feeling because my baby moves so much. It's like punching and kicking and dancing. But I love it."
Brie said she's in a similar situation, facing "crazy kicks" like she did when pregnant with her and Daniel Bryan's firstborn, Birdie.
"Like, strong, strong kicks," she added. "And right when momma wants to go to sleep, it becomes a big drop-kicking party in my belly."
Perhaps all the movement points toward a future in wrestling, should the twins' kids follow in their footsteps. For Nikki, it's too early to tell—although she did say her she could see her and Artem Chigvintsev's child following in his footsteps and becoming a dancer.
Artem has apparently been keeping everyone well-fed in social isolation, cooking up homemade pizzas, banana bread, soup and more. Brie said she gets scared just walking into her sister's house because she knows she's going to eat no matter what!
Nikki also has a love-hate relationship with all of the baking: "I'm ten pounds away from where I wanted to be when I was gonna go into labor...I still have 12 weeks, so we need to change the system here!"
When they're not dining together, Brie and Nikki are busy remotely promoting Incomparable, their new autobiographical book which details their childhood, rise to WWE stardom, a multitude of previous relationships and more.
Nikki revealed on Daily Pop that she not only struggled to write about particular experiences in the book, but she's also had a tough time further discussing them in recent weeks. This is especially the case for a revelation she made in Incomparable's fourth chapter: as a teenager, she was raped on two separate occasions.
"That was something that I've held deep down inside for 20 years," Nikki said. "And there were only a few people close to me that knew it—not my mom, it was my sister, one of my cousins, a few friends, and then my ex and Artem. And so it was really hard to not only write that story down and relive it and then have to relive it again with the release."
She explained that after two full days of promo, she told Brie she was "so emotionally drained because never did I think as I held this story in that I'd ever see the headlines with my name with 'rape.'"
Nikki continued, revealing a positive side to sharing her story: "I can't tell you how many people have reached out to me."
Brie also had a hard time writing Incomparable, particularly when it came to stories about her and Nikki's childhood.
"I think, people you love, you always want to protect them, but at the same time, you want to tell your story," Brie explained. "You want to tell people why you became the survivor of this story instead of the victim, and how [you] grew strength from it."
She admitted to losing "so much sleep" over the chapter that focuses on their parents, "but at the same time they were kids trying to raise kids."
On top of everything else, Nikki and Brie—along with their partners and family members—are watching the latest season of Total Bellas play out on TV. Nikki said she's never been more embarrassed of herself than she was after last week's episode, which chronicled a drunken fight between her and Artem.
"You guys I was so drunk," she told Erin and Scott as Brie teased her. "I didn't know that Artem kept sitting on the bench. Everyone thought I was ignoring him but I was so drunk. Oh god, it was just so embarrassing."
The spat between the couple was caused by what Artem saw as flirtatious behavior. They, of course, later made up.
"I mean, let's all be honest, make-up sex is the best sex," Nikki added. "For some reason it's passionate and angry and happy and just very emotional."
