James Charles Opens Up About Becoming a "Positive" Force in YouTube's Beauty Community

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., May. 12, 2020 3:36 PM
James Charles is proving that he's more than just a good makeup artist.
In fact, the 20-year-old holds many titles: Content creator, designer, business owner—the list can go on. But now, James is taking on an even bigger and important role that no one could've expected. He's the latest star to become involved in raising awareness and funds for the coronavirus relief.
He tells E! News exclusively that now more than ever he wishes to be a "positive" force in the beauty community, hence his decision to organize one of the biggest collaborations in the history of YouTube. On Tuesday afternoon, he shared the video "The Biggest Beauty Collab In History," which shows him and other influencers like Bretman Rock, Nikkie Tutorials and Nikita Dragun participating in the Pass the Brush challenge all in the name of charity.
To outsiders, for lack of a better word, it may seem like a small gesture, but anybody who follows James and his fellow artists know that their collaboration is about so much more.
As James puts it, this 15-minute video proves that there's a real sense of "solidarity" among the many influencers, despite what people may think. "Obviously the beauty community has been through a lot over the past few years and I feel like there's kind of this general misconception that all of us are crazy and everybody hates each other but that's really just not the truth in any way, shape or form," he shares. "I've been really lucky to still be friends with a lot of people in the community and we all have a really great relationship. We were literally discussing it last night; we all watched the video and were getting so emotional and proud of it."
Not only that, but their collaboration affords them the opportunity to spread joy in these uncertain times.
For James, he feels that putting "a smile on people's faces" is the least he can do since he's "lucky to be a YouTuber" and work from home during the quarantine.
Moreover, the star mentions the emotional turmoil he experienced in 2019 and says that from now on he wants to focus on the brighter days ahead. "The past year has been really tough for me but I finally feel like I'm pushing out of the storm and I'm moving on to just so many incredible, positive things," he shares. "2020 for me has been really strong, even if I'm having to work from home. I still feel like I'm making really powerful moves and positive moves and that's what I feel like is most important."
James Charles
He continues, "I'm just really excited to be here and, honestly, be alive and to be working really hard on exciting ideas. It's really cool. Like I said beforehand, I'm lucky to be a YouTuber and to be able to continue working to put out content."
Not that it's been all sunshine and rainbows for James during the quarantine. He admits this situation "isn't ideal" and that social distancing has been "pretty tough" on his mental health, but he says that filming videos like this one has been a nice "distraction" amidst the chaos.
He also takes comfort in the "incredible" success of the show Instant Influencer, which has been a hit on YouTube with not just the Sisters but the beauty community as a whole. Since its premiere, millions of people have tuned-in to see what the series is all about, something that makes James "really happy" since it's giving a "platform to smaller artists that I think really deserve it."
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Having crossed his goal of creating a show off the list, James is now devoting all his energy and resources to his future projects, including the launch of Sisterland, his upcoming 21st birthday and planning collaborations with big names like Doja Cat, Charlie Puthand Troye Sivan. In addition, he teased a big "makeover" with the fabulous and effervescent Jojo Siwa, who has been making headlines for her relaxed look.
That being said, the artist is obviously unable to "execute" his plans for both his birthday and the collabs as Los Angeles is still under a stay at home order. "We have to, of course, wait and be patient, but who knows? Patience is a virtue and sometimes the best things come to those who wait so it could be a sign. Regardless, it will be amazing once it is eventually filmed. Finger's crossed," he promises.
One thing he won't have to bide his time for is the release of his new merch. This Thursday, Sisterland will be open for business and fans can't wait to get their hands on the cute items. James himself reveals that he's been wearing the sweatsuits "non-stop."
James Charles
He jokes, "I've been in my sweats every single day. My mom was like, ‘Ok, have you even washed that sweatsuit yet?' And I'm like, ‘Yeah, every single night but I'm going to put it back on because it's cute as hell and it's very comfortable.'"
Plus, the brand owner shares that with every purchase, customers will receive a free Sisters mask. And for those who want to help with COVID-19 relief, Sisterland apparel will donate one mask to a worker on the frontlines for every one mask that is purchased.
James says, "That's just another way that I'm trying do my part and giving back to help make a positive impact for COVID-19."
In a statement to E! News Jamie Bryne, Director, YouTube Creators, YouTube shared, "It has been incredible to watch James Charles' rise on YouTube to become one of the platform's most popular and influential creators. So I'm thrilled to see him enlist some of our other amazing creators like NikkieTutorials and Bretman Rock as they bring together their communities to raise money for the World Health Organization during this critical time."
