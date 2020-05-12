Hannah Ann Sluss Seems to Give Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's Romance Her Stamp of Approval

Hannah Ann Sluss has nothing but love for Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan.

On Tuesday, the Bachelor alum appeared to give the new couple, who recently confirmed that they were dating after stirring romance rumors, her stamp of approval by "liking" a picture that Flanagan shared of herself and the fan-favorite pilot on Instagram. In it, Weber can be seen holding the Illinois native as they sport matching hunting outfits. Referencing their sweet pose, Flanagan captioned the post, "I know I'm a handful.. good thing you have two hands."



It's also worth mentioning that Weber's scene-stealing mom Barbra Weber liked the snap as well. In the past, she has made her love of Flanagan known, calling her son's girlfriend her "fave" on social media.

This comes nearly two months after Sluss shared that she was "blindsided" by news of Weber and Flanagan rekindling their romance in recent weeks. Virtually connecting with fellow Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall via Instagram Live, the 24-year-old said, "I was completely blindsided by a lot, if it has been going on all along that would be very sneaky... Maybe it will work out for them and he will be decisive about her."