WELCOME!
We're Testing a New Site Experience For You
KardashiansRed CarpetWork From HomeShop E!TransformationsFeel GoodTV

The Bike Shorts Trend Is Here to Stay

Shop our favorites from Lululemon, Alo Yoga and more.
By Carolin Lehmann May 12, 2020 6:51 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopDaily DealsShop Fashion
Getty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You've seen celebs wearing them for years: The bike shorts trend is here to stay. Whether working out or running errands, these pants are super comfy and can even be chic when styled correctly.

Most of our favorite athletic-wear brands have jumped on board with their own iterations at a variety of price-points, from Lululemon to Alo Yoga. Shop them below!

read
Celebs and Influencers Are Obsessed With the Tie-Dye Trend

High-Waist Lavish Short

These white bike shorts are special thanks to their mesh paneling. They have a moisture-wicking antimicrobial technology that's great for working out. 

$62
Alo

Basic Dusty Rose Bike Shorts

These shorts in a pretty dusty rose hue are super affordable. If you want to try out the bike shorts trend but not fully commit, give these a shot.

$10
Pretty Little Thing

Trending

1

Amanda Kloots Shares Special Moment With Nick Corderos on Mother's Day

2

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Daughters

3

See Fuller House's Nostalgic Final Season Trailer

Align Super High Rise Short 10 Inch

If you've never tried Lululemon's buttery soft Align yoga pants, you need to. Now they even come in a bike short variety, available in four different hues. 

$58
Lululemon

Alo High-Waist Vapor Shorts

If you prefer a print, go for this subtle camo-print option from Alo. They're moisture-wicking so you stay dry and comfortable when working out.

$78
Zappos

Free People Seamless Bike Shorts

These shorts that are great for lounging come in a soft ribbed fabric. They're seamless for an extra comfy fit.

$38
PacSun

High-Rise Biker Shorts in Yellow

If you're looking for a summery hue, opt for these cotton shorts from Forever21. They're super affordable.

$8
Forever21

Black Tie Dye Cycle Short

Tie-dye is one of the biggest trends of the season and you can rock it with these gray tie-dye shorts.

$20
Pretty Little Thing

Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6

Lululemon's much-loved Wunder pants now come in a shorts version (and seven colors), too. They'll make your butt look great.

$58
Lululemon

High-Waist Biker Short

At first glance these seem to just be plain black bike shorts, but they actually have a glossy finish that's super cool. They're great for working out thanks to their sweat-wicking technology.

$56
Alo

Black and Gray Basic Bike Short Two Pack

If you're looking to try out the bike shorts trend at an affordable price-point, opt for this two pack in black and gray. They're two colors that will match almost anything. 

$18
Pretty Little Thing

High-Waist Glitter Biker Short

These glitter bike shorts are giving us some serious disco vibes. But, they're made of a lightweight lurex for working out. 

$72
Alo

Me To We Washed Biker Shorts

These ribbed shorts are not only super comfy, but also support a charity. Their sales support the WE Charity, "which delivers essential resources that work to break the cycle of poverty and create real, lasting change."

$20
PacSun

Milan Tie Dye Bike Shorts Cotton Citizen

These French terry shorts are tie-dyed by hand in Los Angeles. They fit perfectly into the tie dye trend.

$90
Nordstrom

Beyond Yoga Heather Rib High Waisted Biker Shorts

If you love Beyond Yoga yoga pants, you'll want to try out their bike shorts too. These are in an easy-to-pull-off gray.

$68
Zappos

Ready to keep shopping? Check out our five favorite Revolve finds of the week and this summer's prettiest dresses.

Trending

1

Amanda Kloots Shares Special Moment With Nick Corderos on Mother's Day

2

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Daughters

3

See Fuller House's Nostalgic Final Season Trailer

4

Ink Master Star Arrested After Corey La Barrie Dies in Crash

5

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Anniversary of Liam Hemsworth Tribute Song

Latest News

Celebrate April Fools' Day With These Celebrity Pranksters

TV's 10 Most Controversial Series Finales Ever

Jessica Alba's Meditation Guru Is Here to Help You Find Your Zen

The Truth About Those Slaps: 15 Secrets From Monster-In-Law

Exclusive

Francia Raisa: Inside My Self-Care Routine

See the Survivor: Winners at War Cast, Then & Now

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Troll Accusing Her of Stealing Recipes