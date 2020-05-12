Getty Images
by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., May. 12, 2020
You've seen celebs wearing them for years: The bike shorts trend is here to stay. Whether working out or running errands, these pants are super comfy and can even be chic when styled correctly.
Most of our favorite athletic-wear brands have jumped on board with their own iterations at a variety of price-points, from Lululemon to Alo Yoga. Shop them below!
These white bike shorts are special thanks to their mesh paneling. They have a moisture-wicking antimicrobial technology that's great for working out.
These shorts in a pretty dusty rose hue are super affordable. If you want to try out the bike shorts trend but not fully commit, give these a shot.
If you've never tried Lululemon's buttery soft Align yoga pants, you need to. Now they even come in a bike short variety, available in four different hues.
If you prefer a print, go for this subtle camo-print option from Alo. They're moisture-wicking so you stay dry and comfortable when working out.
These shorts that are great for lounging come in a soft ribbed fabric. They're seamless for an extra comfy fit.
If you're looking for a summery hue, opt for these cotton shorts from Forever21. They're super affordable.
Tie-dye is one of the biggest trends of the season and you can rock it with these gray tie-dye shorts.
Lululemon's much-loved Wunder pants now come in a shorts version (and seven colors), too. They'll make your butt look great.
If you're looking to try out the bike shorts trend at an affordable price-point, opt for this two pack in black and gray. They're two colors that will match almost anything.
These glitter bike shorts are giving us some serious disco vibes. But, they're made of a lightweight lurex for working out.
These ribbed shorts are not only super comfy, but also support a charity. Their sales support the WE Charity, "which delivers essential resources that work to break the cycle of poverty and create real, lasting change."
These French terry shorts are tie-dyed by hand in Los Angeles. They fit perfectly into the tie dye trend.
If you love Beyond Yoga yoga pants, you'll want to try out their bike shorts too. These are in an easy-to-pull-off gray.
