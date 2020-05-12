Here’s Proof Robert Pattinson Is in Quarantine With Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are still going strong.

Speaking with GQ, the Batman star gave readers a rare look into the notoriously private couple's relationship, revealing that they've been social distancing together. According to the article, Pattinson has been cooped up "with his girlfriend" in the London apartment "the Batman folks rented for him" and still "eating meals the Batman folks are providing."

Despite not mentioning Waterhouse's name directly, fans of the pair were able to connect the dots. Taking to Instagram to celebrate the model's honorable mention, one Pattinson-Waterhouse fan account wrote, "My loves."

Back in 2018, the British stars first sparked romance rumors, marking Pattinson's first public relationship since ending his 3-year relationship with FKA twigs just one year prior. Waterhouse, on the other hand, had been romantically linked to actor Diego Luna. At the time of their first sighting, a source close to Pattinson and Waterhouse told E! News that the Twilight alum went into the relationship not "looking for anything serious." Now a full-fledged romance, neither party has commented on their relationship but continue to have PDA-packed outings that confirm they're still into each other.