Cameran Eubanks Says She's "Not Returning" to Southern Charm

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Tue., May. 12, 2020 10:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Is Southern Charm losing one of it's stars?

Fan-favorite Bravolebrity Cameran Eubanks sent fans panicking Tuesday morning when she apparently revealed on social media that she's leaving Southern Charm and won't be back next season.

Cameran posted a photo on Instagram today with co-star Patricia Altschul and two men, writing, "Remember going out to eat with friends?! Can't wait until we can do it again. @pataltschul @eddieirions I miss our dates!"

"Missing the show! When are you returning?" one fan commented. "I am not returning," Eubanks replied.

Fans immediately started mourning Eubanks' statement that she won't be back for a possible season seven of the Bravo reality series.

Photos

Vanderpump Rules and Southern Charm Friendships

"what?!?! Say it isn't so!!" one person wrote while another shared, "you've always been my favorite and rewatching southern charm has been a great distraction for this Boston Nurse! The show won't be the same without you."

"That is upsetting! You were my favorite part of that show...kept everyone else in line," another user wrote as the reactions continued, "I'll miss your beautiful face and your effervescent personality. A true gem."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

Latest News
James Corden

James Corden Reveals 3 Late Late Show Staffers Welcomed Baby Girls Within 24 Hours

Sutton Stracke, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, RHOBH

Watch Dorit Kemsley Make Sutton Stracke Cry During RHOBH's Latest Dramatic Dinner!

Lena Dunham Addresses "Awkward" Kiss With Brad Pitt

Jeopardy, Alex Trebek

Have No Fear, Jeopardy! Has Weeks of New Episodes

Fuller House

Fuller House Pokes Fun at Cancellation in Final Season Trailer

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Had Cancer Battles and Old Flames Reconnecting

Tony Shalhoub, Adrian Monk

See Tony Shalhoub Revive Monk in the Time of Coronavirus for At-Home Variety Show

TAGS/ Southern Charm , Bravo , TV , Reality TV , Instagram , Top Stories , Celebrities , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.