Dakota Johnson Says She's Struggled With Depression Since She Was a Teenager

For Dakota Johnson, there's a silver lining to her struggle with depression.

In a newly published interview for Marie Claire as the "Summer 2020" issue cover girl, the Fifty Shades star got personal as she opened up about her years-long experience with depression.

"I've struggled with depression since I was young—since I was 15 or 14," she recalled to the magazine. "That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, Oh, this is a thing I can fall into."

However, "I've learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world," she noted. "I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don't pour out of me. I don't make it anyone else's problem."

Elsewhere in the interview, the now-30-year-old star shared that her brain "moves at a million miles per minute." "I have to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions, and I am in a lot of therapy," Johnson said.