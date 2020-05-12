See Seth MacFarlane Channel Peter Griffin, Liam Neeson and More in "One Song, Many Artists" Game

Seth MacFarlane was born for this game.

During Monday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the versatile actor put his singing skills to the test with a round of "One Song, Many Artists." As he sang the song "You're Nobody till Somebody Loves You," Seth was tasked with using as many character voices and celebrity impressions as he could to carry the classic tune.

To kick things off, host Jimmy Fallon held up a card that read "Peter Griffin," instructing Seth to begin the song with the Family Guy patriarch's signature voice. For the next part of the song, he effortlessly switched over to Brian Griffin's voice. Taking things up a notch, he began the chorus as Stewie Griffin and finished off strong as Quagmire, ending with the character's catchphrase: "Diggity."

Moving along to the second verse, Seth began throwing in some characters from American Dad. Starting off with Roger, he then transitioned into Stan.