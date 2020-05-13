Francia Raisa: Inside My Self-Care Routine

Are you ready to feel #FranciaFit?

Each week, as part of Wellness Wednesday, a celeb E! loves is going to give us a peek inside their self-care routine, including their go-to workouts, the three things they try to do every day and their easy beauty routines as they continue to practice social distancing.

This week, we're excited to have grownish star Francia Raisa give us her wellness essentials. If you didn't already know, The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum teaches yoga sculpt classes on her Instagram a few times a week, using the #FranciaFit hashtag to bring a community together through the power of breaking a sweat.

But as Francia told us, it's not just about the physical when it comes to self-care, with the 31-year-old's mantra sure to give you a surge of confidence.

Plus, she told us the song she's been turning to now that she's newly single and revealing her go-to snacks.