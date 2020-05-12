See the Center Stage Stars, Then & Now

Whatever you feel, just dance it.

Can you believe Center Stage came out 20 years ago? How should we dance feeling old?!

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, Center Stage's cast was made up of mostly newcomers, many of whom had no real acting experience before joining the fictitious American Ballet Academy. In fact, Center Stage was the feature film debut for two its female leads, with one going on to become one of the most sought after stars in Hollywood.

While it only made $26 million worldwide at the box office and received less than favorable reviews, Center Stage has gone on to become a cult classic, both as a teen drama and a dance film, with the movie still considered one of the best in the later genre, thanks to the choreography by Susan Stroman.

C'mon, it did have "the best goddamn dancer," a hit song by Mandy Moore and that iconic final dance number set to "The Way You Make Me Feel."