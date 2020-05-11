Ink Master's Daniel Silva Arrested After YouTuber Corey La Barrie Dies in Car Crash

Tattoo artist Daniel Silva is in police custody in connection to the car crash that killed YouTube star Corey La Barrie on his 25th birthday, E! News has learned.

On Monday afternoon, Silva, who competed on the reality competition series Ink Master, was officially booked on a felony murder charge. Records indicate he's being held on $200,000 bail.

According to authorities, the 27-year-old was behind the wheel of the McLaren that lost control and crashed into a stop sign and tree in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Valley Village on the evening of Sunday, May 10. A press release from the LAPD states Silva then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, but was "stopped by citizens who came to render aid."

While La Barrie's mother said on Instagram that her son died "instantly" in the accident, authorities state both he and Silva were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

La Barrie ultimately succumbed to his injuries.