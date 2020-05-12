Watch Dorit Kemsley Make Sutton Stracke Cry During RHOBH's Latest Dramatic Dinner!

Another day, another dramatic dinner.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's all-new The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke finds herself in the hot seat over a misunderstanding at Lisa Rinna's daughters' clothing line launch. Specifically, Dorit Kemsley is seen calling out the RHOBH newbie for saying she'd "flip out" at the event.

"It felt like a little bit of an inappropriate time," Dorit notes over dinner with the housewives.

"But it's not an inappropriate time! What the f--k are you talking about?" Sutton snaps back.

As Denise Richards reminds Sutton that this is Lisa's daughters' night, the boutique owner defends she "quietly" made her comment.

"She said, 'I'm gonna freak the f--k out,'" Dorit jumps in and adds.

"I didn't say it like that! What is wrong with you?" Sutton doubles down.

Unfortunately, Lisa seems unconvinced as she informs Sutton that, if she had heard it, she would've "kicked you the f--k out." Thankfully, Sutton has an ally in Kyle Richards, who suggests their friend's comment has been "blown out of proportion."