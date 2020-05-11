Hilary Duff and the Lizzie McGuire Cast Reunited for Virtual Table Read of the Bra Episode

We might have to wait a while (or forever) for new Lizzie McGuire, but Hilary Duff has brought us the next best thing.

In a 44 minute Instagram video, Duff and the original cast of Lizzie McGuire reunited for a virtual table read of an episode, and it may or may not be the first episode of Lizzie McGuire you think of when you think of the show: the bra episode! Which just so happens to have aired on May 11, 2001!

The reunion featured Duff, Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire), Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire), Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire), Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Lalaine (Miranda), Davida Williams (Claire), Ashlie Brillault (Kate), Kyle Downs (who played Larry Tudgeman, but was reading David Carradine's lines), writers Nina and Jeremy Bargiel, and former writer and father of Jake Thomas, Bob Thomas, who narrated during the table read. Duff also had a small animated Lizzie by her side.