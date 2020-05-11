Kourtney Kardashian Shares Reign Disick's Mother's Day Album & the Pics Are Too Cute!

A photographer in the making!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan made several social media posts about how they celebrated Mother's Day this year, but Kourtney Kardashian just shared what her day was like according to her youngest son, Reign Disick!

The five-year-old took a series of photos documenting the day Kourtney spent with him and his older siblings, Mason and Penelope. Most of them are seemingly random shots of his surroundings—several of which focus on bowls of almonds—but the pictures also include an adorable selfie, along with a candid snap of his brother and mom.

Check out the complete photo diary below!