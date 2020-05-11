Why America Ferrera Felt No One Thought She "Deserved" Her Historic Emmy Win

America Ferrera is laying it all on the table.

As some fans know, the 36-year-old star made history at the 2007 Emmy Awards. She was the first Latina to win an Emmy in a "lead actress" category. Her win that night was for her work on the hit comedy series, Ugly Betty.

Fast forward to 2020, and America is opening up about how she really felt after that groundbreaking win.

Chatting on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the Ugly Betty alum explained what crossed her mind as she accepted her Emmy award for a Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

"When I won the Emmy, I can't bring myself to watch that because the only thing I remember about being on that stage, accepting that Emmy, was the feeling that no one in the room thought I deserved it," she told the co-hosts. "And that's a shame."