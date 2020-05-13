See the Survivor: Winners at War Cast, Then & Now

You never forget your first win...especially when it's documented by CBS' cameras.

Survivor's historic 40th season, which brought together 20 of the CBS reality hit's most iconic winners, comes to an end tonight, with Jeff Probst finally crowning a Sole Survivor for Winners at War.

Heading into the three-hour event, Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Sarah Lacina, Denise Stapley and Tony Vlachos (along with a TBD returning player from the Edge of Extinction) are still in the running for the groundbreaking $2 million prize, with one joining Sandra Diaz-Twine in the elusive two-time winner club.

Over the course of the season, fans have watched icons like Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and Parvati Shallow get voted out, while more under the radar winners like Adam Klein and Sophie Clarke finally got their time to shine. But really, all of the 20 returning winners have evolved a lot since their winning season, including Ethan Zohn's win over 15 years ago...basically before the iPod even existed.