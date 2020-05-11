Scooter Braun Reveals What He Has Learned From Public Backlash

Scooter Braun is opening up about the lessons he's learned from public backlash.

In a new interview with British GQ, the record executive reveals he considered running for public office. Ultimately, Scooter wants to make a smart decision for his whole family.

"Public office is something I've thought about in the past, but only because I get very frustrated by a lack of leadership. The reason I have shied away from it is because I have young children and I have to be careful," he explained to British GQ. "Recently I was attacked very publicly by someone I don't know, someone who refused to have a conversation with me, and I wish that person nothing but the best and hope that one day a dialogue is had, because I think it all could have been avoided with proper dialogue, but what it did teach me was that if my children were teenagers, if they were a little bit older, this could have been very hard for them."