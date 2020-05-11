Grimes Shares Sweet Video of Elon Musk Cradling Their Newborn Son

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 11, 2020 12:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It was a sweet end to Mother's Day for Elon Musk and Grimes

The couple recently welcomed their first child together, quickly making headlines around the world for their baby boy's very unique name, X Æ A-12 Musk. While the pronunciation of the little one's standout moniker has not yet been officially determined, the Tesla co-founder did "like" a tweet theorizing his name is said as "X Ash Archangel."

He also tweeted out the first photo of the little one, which featured Musk holding the swaddled baby in what appears to be a hospital. 

Fast forward to late Sunday, the musician shared new footage of the famous dad holding the newborn baby on his chest and tapping him on the back, perhaps for burping. Grimes added some pink hearts to the clip on her Instagram Story. 

Photos

2020 Celebrity Babies

The day also marked the 32-year-old performer's first Mother's Day as a new mom herself. Meanwhile, Elon has had some baby practice since he also has multiple sons with ex-wife Justine Wilson

In response to a tweet from his mom Maye Musk to her children, Elon tweeted, "Happy Mother's Day to other mothers!! @Grimezsz."

A day earlier, Maye gushed over the new addition to the family. "X, welcome to this world You are so adorable," she captioned a photo of the father and son. "Congrats Elon and @grimes who will celebrate her first #MothersDay tomorrow. #ProudGrandma #GrandmaOf12."

Trending Stories

Latest News

Hailey Bieber Is Justin Bieber's Personal Dr. Pimple Popper

Michelle Obama Opens Up About Relationship With Secret Service Agent

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days - Benjamin and Akinyi

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Why Akinyi Isn't in a Rush to Marry Benjamin

Hailey Bieber, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Hailey Bieber’s Hairstylist Is Here to Teach You Exactly How to Dye Your Hair At Home

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Anniversary of Liam Hemsworth Tribute Song "Malibu"

American Horror Story: 1984

Is an American Horror Story Spinoff in the Works?

Amy Schumer, Gene Fischer, Chris Fischer

Watch Amy Schumer Apologize to Son Gene for That Name Mishap in Adorable Family Interview

TAGS/ Babies , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.