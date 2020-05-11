RHOA Reunion Part 2 Sneak Peek: See [Spoiler] Walk Off in Tears!

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Mon., May. 11, 2020 10:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12, RHOA

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

A remote reunion in ruins!

Part two of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion looks as though it's going to be just as drama-filled as the first, if not more. In this sneak-peek clip, tensions are clearly running high as nearly all of the Housewives find themselves in screaming matches with one another. 

"Kenya was a liar!" Porsha Williams tells Andy Cohen, who challenges her by mentioning the fact that Kenya Moore had text messages that backed her up. 

However, according to Porsha, Kenya's "receipts" should be "put in the shredder."

Kenya herself is caught up in a different argument with Marlo Hampton. When the latter calls Kenya a clown, she responds, "If I'm a clown, you're a professional clown!"

Eva Marcille and Tanya Sam are also shown to be clashing—so much so that Eva eventually storms off in tears. 

Finally, there's a blow-out between Nene Lakes and Kandi Burruss

Read

Watch NeNe Leakes Explode at Kenya Moore 1 Minute Into the RHOA Virtual Reunion!

"I'm embedded in your mothaf--king brain, bitch!" Kandi yells. 

While Nene shakes her head and shouts back, Porsha chimes in, "ATL done came out!"

We're definitely not prepared for all of the drama to come, but let's hope Andy is!

Watch part two of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion this Sunday at 8 p.m. on Bravo!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amy Schumer, Gene Fischer, Chris Fischer

Watch Amy Schumer Apologize to Son Gene for That Name Mishap in Adorable Family Interview

John Krasinski & "Office" Cast Recreate Dance for Virtual Wedding

Ecomm: Online shopping

Today's Best Sales: Coach, Express, Wayfair & More

FLAG, Healthcare Professionals

Meet the Community Leaders Raising Funds to Support Local Businesses and Feed Healthcare Workers

Karolina Kurkova

Celebrities and Designers Making Face Masks You Can Buy Online

Chrissy Teigen, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

These Hilarious Chrissy Teigen Tweets Will Get Fans Through Her Social Media Break

Kara Keough

Kara Keough Shares Heartbreaking Details of Son's Birth and Death in Tearful First Interview

TAGS/ Bravo , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Real Housewives , NeNe Leakes , Kandi Burruss , Porsha Williams , Kenya Moore , Cynthia Bailey , Reunion , Andy Cohen , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.