These Hilarious Chrissy Teigen Tweets Will Get Fans Through Her Social Media Break

Chrissy Teigen, we miss you already.

If you're a pop culture fan, chances are you follow the supermodel and businesswoman on social media for her family moments, hot takes and overall humor.

But in recent days, the Cravings author found herself receiving mixed reactions after best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman criticized Chrissy's business model in the food world.

Although Chrissy received tons of support and an apology from Alison, things took a turn this weekend, leading the proud mom to step away from Twitter for a bit.

"This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails," she shared. "I really hate what this drama has caused this week. Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to ‘Epstein island', to justify someone else's disdain with me seems gross to me so I'm gonna take a little break."