Read Leah Remini's Heartfelt Tribute to TV Dad Jerry Stiller

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 11, 2020 9:02 AM
Leah Remini is paying tribute to Jerry Stiller.
The actor and comedian has passed away at the age of 92, his son Ben Stiller confirmed early Monday morning.
"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Ben wrote to fans on Twitter. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."
Jerry was known for his role as Arthur Spooner on The King of Queens, where he played the father of Leah's character. After hearing the news, the actress took to social media to honor the late star.
"I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather," Leah wrote alongside a series of photos. "I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together."
Jerry's wife and Ben's mom, actress Anne Meara, passed away five years ago in May 2015.
Tony Esparza/CBS via Getty Images
"I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family...You will be so very missed Jerry," Leah concluded her post. "Our thoughts and prayers are with you Amy & Ben. #JerryStiller #stillerandmeara"
Actor Jason Alexander was also among the many fans, friends and celebs to honor Jerry on social media Monday.
"Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside," Jason wrote. "He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?