Read Leah Remini's Heartfelt Tribute to TV Dad Jerry Stiller

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 11, 2020 9:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Leah Remini is paying tribute to Jerry Stiller.

The actor and comedian has passed away at the age of 92, his son Ben Stiller confirmed early Monday morning.

"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Ben wrote to fans on Twitter. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Jerry was known for his role as Arthur Spooner on The King of Queens, where he played the father of Leah's character. After hearing the news, the actress took to social media to honor the late star.

"I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather," Leah wrote alongside a series of photos. "I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

Jerry's wife and Ben's mom, actress Anne Meara, passed away five years ago in May 2015.

Leah Remini, Jerry Stiller

Tony Esparza/CBS via Getty Images

"I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family...You will be so very missed Jerry," Leah concluded her post. "Our thoughts and prayers are with you Amy & Ben. #JerryStiller #stillerandmeara"

Actor Jason Alexander was also among the many fans, friends and celebs to honor Jerry on social media Monday.

"Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside," Jason wrote. "He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ecomm: Online shopping

Today's Best Sales: Coach, Express, Wayfair & More

FLAG, Healthcare Professionals

Meet the Community Leaders Raising Funds to Support Local Businesses and Feed Healthcare Workers

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12, RHOA

RHOA Reunion Part 2 Sneak Peek: See [Spoiler] Walk Off in Tears!

Karolina Kurkova

Celebrities and Designers Making Face Masks You Can Buy Online

Chrissy Teigen, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

These Hilarious Chrissy Teigen Tweets Will Get Fans Through Her Social Media Break

Kara Keough

Kara Keough Shares Heartbreaking Details of Son's Birth and Death in Tearful First Interview

Seth MacFarlane

The At-Home Variety Show with Seth MacFarlane Coming to Peacock

TAGS/ Leah Remini , Death , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.