Blue Ivy Has Beyoncé Fans Buzzing After She Crashes Tina Knowles' Video

Who runs the world? Blue Ivy!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter appears to have made an epic cameo in Tina Knowles' Mother's Day video, which also served as a tribute to Kelly Rowland's mom Doris Rowland Garrison.

Sitting side-by-side with the "Motivation" singer as they soaked up the sun, the duo began to send Doris their well wishes before they were interrupted by someone off camera, which the Beyhive believes to be the stylish 8-year-old.

"Happy Mother's Day," Kelly said in the video, followed by Tina, who added, "Happy Mother's Day to all of the beautiful mothers out there." Then, the tiny voice joined in with a message of their own, saying, "And don't forget all the beautiful daughters out there, which I am one of."

After sharing her heartwarming post, fans flooded the comments section with guesses of who the voice belonged to. "That's gotta be Blue in the background!'," one fan wrote, followed by another one, who gushed: "I just love Blue."