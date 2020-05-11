Jamie Dornan's Dress Up Time With His Daughters Took a Hilarious Turn

Jamie Dornan's dress up time with his daughters did not go as planned.

On Sunday, the 50 Shades of Grey star's gave fans a look at the hilarious makeover that Dulcie, 6, and Elva, 4, gave their famous dad on Instagram. Donning a red dress over his jeans and a pair of high heels, Dornan can be seen giving the camera an unimpressed look as he shows off his transformation. To complete the look, he also sported a messy blue wig, which his daughters fastened into pigtails using red ribbons.

"Dressing up with my daughters took a turn," he captioned the picture. "Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She's sweet."

After sharing his dress up look gone wrong, the Irish actor's celeb pals were quick to praise his daughters' work. "Made my Sunday," Sam Claflin commented, followed by Helena Christensen, who pointed out the way that his ill-fitting dress accentuated his figure: "Great boobs!"