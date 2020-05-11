Watch John Krasinski and The Office Cast Virtually Reunite to Help Throw Surprise Wedding

Love The Office? Then, you're going to love this wedding. 

John Krasinski hosted a very special ceremony for two of the sitcom's biggest fans on Sunday's episode of Some Good News (SGN).

When a fan of the show, John, decided to propose to his leading lady, Susan, he decided to take a cue from Krasinski's character Jim Halpert and Jenna Fischer's character Pam Beesly and pop the question at a gas station.

"So, I knew the proposal needed to be something really special but also really something unique," he said. "The Office has been something that has connected the two of us for a very, very long time. So, it just felt right."

Susan told the feel-good news host her sweetheart then got down on one knee and said, "'Just like Jim, I can't wait any longer.'"

Krasinski then offered to help the couple take the next step by officiating their wedding…right then via Zoom. The 40-year-old actor pulled out all the stops, too. He had the bride and groom's parents and best friends virtually join them for the celebration and even had Zac Brown play a little music for Susan's "walk down the aisle."

But that's not all. In addition to serving as the officiant, Krasinski fulfilled the role of best man. He then had Fischer sign on to take over the maid of honor duties. However, they weren't the only co-stars to make an appearance. Steve Carell (Michael Scott), B.J. Novak (Ryan Howard), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer), Ed Helms (Andy Bernard), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), Ellie Kemper (Erin Hannon), Oscar Nuñez (Oscar Martinez), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Vance) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) all made cameos and danced to Chris Brown's "Forever" just like on the show!

The Office stars weren't the only celebrities to appear on the show. Emily Blunt also did the opening and Emma Stone provided the weather report.

Watch the video to see the star-studded episode.

