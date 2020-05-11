Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Mom Andrea Swift With Adorable Throwback Video

Taylor Swift is sending her mom Andrea Swift lots of love this Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the "Lover" singer wished her mama a Happy Mother's Day with an adorable throwback video on Instagram. Featuring a baby Taylor, the youngin can be seen practicing her numbers as she counts to 10. After receiving praise from Andrea for her counting skills, the mother-daughter duo moved along to some bigger words.

"My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from October 1990 to now talking every day on the phone," Taylor captioned the heartwarming post. "Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother's Day."

She also added, "PS for those of you who are separated from your loved ones or struggling with this day, my heart is with you."