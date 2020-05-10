Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Mother's Day With Heartwarming Presents From Her Daughter Natalia

Following the tragic loss of her daughter Gianna Bryant and her husband Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant continues to be surrounded by a strong support system and continues to be showered with love.

On Mother's Day, the 38-year-old shared the many thoughtful gifts she received from couple Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singer Ciara, TV personality La La Anthony, basketball player Julius Randle and co-founder of Lil' Libros Patty Rodriguez.

But the best gifts of all came from her daughter Natalia Bryant and Natalia's baby sisters.

Vanessa shared to her Instagram Story that her daughter's had gifted her a book titled, Why I Love My Mom.

"I love you so much @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri!" she wrote alongside a picture of the book. "Thank you!"

Vanessa's eldest daughter Natalia also took to her Instagram to share a collage of pics with her mom. She captioned her post, "Happy Mother's Day!"

In a separate post, Vanessa wrote: "I love being your mama @nataliabryant , Gianna, Bianka and Capri. #MyWorld You are all the very best of mommy and daddy."