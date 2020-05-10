Watch Halsey, Miguel, Shakira, and More Performances from The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II

Well there are certainly much worse ways to spend a Sunday night.

ABC just gave us another hour of delightful at home Disney performances for us to sing along to, this time with a bit of a Mother's Day theme, and while this installment didn't feature any surprise Beyonce, there was still plenty to sing about.

John Legend showed off his magical piano. Halsey embodied Ariel. Katy Perry, whose human baby has not yet been born, sang "Baby Mine" to her dog. Keke Palmer took on "Zero to Hero" with help from most of the pro cast of Dancing With the Stars. Anika Noni Rose reprised her role as Tiana with help from Chloe and Halle, Idina Menzel and Ben Platt blessed us with their combined voices, and Miguel took on a song from Coco, while the Houghs brought the house down with two songs from Mary Poppins and an impressive level of production value.

Plus, most of the performances are now on Youtube to continue your at home singalong!